Chiclana mayor seeks closer ties with Gibraltar

The Chief Minister yesterday met Jose Maria Román, the Mayor of Chiclana and Vice President of the Diputación of Cádiz, at No6 Convent Place.
The Spanish mayor and business leaders came here to discuss industrial and touristic objectives, said reports in Spain. There were companies related to the naval sector who met representatives of the commercial dockyard.
They said that common interests were discussed.
It follows the changing scene in the wake of Brexit, with the Chiclana delegation seeking to strengthen links with Gibraltar.
"It is not to see problems in the new situation, but to seek solutions and to draw closer together business and touristic sectors," said the mayor.
