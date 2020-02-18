Scouts founder’s day

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 10:38

On the 22nd of February Scouts and Guides worldwide celebrate Founder’s Day to mark the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Scouting, and coincidentally also of his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell.

This day is also referred to as Thinking Day, as it is an occasion for Scouts and Guides around the world to remember that they are part of a worldwide Movement. It is the occasion to remind them of the Promise that they have taken and reflect on what it is about Scouting that brings so many young people and adults together for the cause of creating a better world. 

Locally, both the Scout and Guide Associations will be mark this occasion with a parade down Main Street followed by a celebratory service at the Tercentenary Sports Hall and a “fun” afternoon of activities.

The parade, led by the Gibraltar Sea Scout Pipe Band, will march off from John Mackintosh Square (Piazza) at 09.45hrs and make its way to the Tercentenary Sports Hall. The service will commence at 11.00hrs and is open to all to attend.

After lunch, the “fun” afternoon of activities will take place at Bishop Fitzgerald’s Sports Hall (by kind permission of the Director of Education).

Brother Scouts and Sister Guides from Chiclana and Jerez de la Frontera will be joining in the days’ celebrations with the local Scouts and Guides.

18-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR