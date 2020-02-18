Scouts founder’s day
Locally, both the Scout and Guide Associations will be mark this occasion with a parade down Main Street followed by a celebratory service at the Tercentenary Sports Hall and a “fun” afternoon of activities.
The parade, led by the Gibraltar Sea Scout Pipe Band, will march off from John Mackintosh Square (Piazza) at 09.45hrs and make its way to the Tercentenary Sports Hall. The service will commence at 11.00hrs and is open to all to attend.
After lunch, the “fun” afternoon of activities will take place at Bishop Fitzgerald’s Sports Hall (by kind permission of the Director of Education).
Brother Scouts and Sister Guides from Chiclana and Jerez de la Frontera will be joining in the days’ celebrations with the local Scouts and Guides.
18-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- In major address to European Policy Centre in Brussels - GARCIA CALLS FOR BORDER FLUIDITY FOR ALL
- Among the Smoke and Mirrors of Today’s Policing: Members of Police Authority the “Weakest Pillar of Local Policing”
- Scouts founder’s day
- Nothing effective from UK to deter Spanish incursions in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters
- Chiclana mayor seeks closer ties with Gibraltar
- University ramps up international recruitment activities
- Baby of the Year winner
- Gibraltar to discontinue participation in the Strait Games