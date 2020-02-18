Scouts founder’s day

On the 22nd of February Scouts and Guides worldwide celebrate Founder’s Day to mark the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Scouting, and coincidentally also of his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell.

This day is also referred to as Thinking Day, as it is an occasion for Scouts and Guides around the world to remember that they are part of a worldwide Movement. It is the occasion to remind them of the Promise that they have taken and reflect on what it is about Scouting that brings so many young people and adults together for the cause of creating a better world.