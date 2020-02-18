Among the Smoke and Mirrors of Today’s Policing: Members of Police Authority the “Weakest Pillar of Local Policing”

This is the second of a two-part report on policing, with special focus on the functions of the Gibraltar Police Authority (GPA). Yesterday the report titled “The Gibraltar Police (Quango) Authority Lacks Transparency and Accountability”. I explained the GPA’s statuary duties and responsibilities, highlighting how this presumably independent police body, is not delivering on those important and fundamental obligations enshrined in law. In those vital areas, of maintenance of police standards, efficiency and effectiveness. But also failing, in providing robust and effective mechanisms for enhanced police accountability through a process of consultation with the community.

It has reached the point, that the GPA has ‘Zero Contact with the Public and Zero Community Engagement’ together with hardly any efforts, to provide public information (as legislation dictates) on policing matters.

The lack of GPA activity, on these important areas of the authority’s statuary responsibilities, is clearly reflected in the lack of related public information initiatives, absent, on the GPA website. But also, that specific mechanisms that allows the GPA to engage the public, like ‘Public Meetings and Focus Groups’ have never been held… WHY?

Though the GPA, do hold their ‘yearly public consultation survey’, which has recently been conducted, it’s not actually carried out by authority, but by a private entity.

Another important point: No one is aware, when the GPA meet, how regular they meet, or if they meet? Similarly, what is discussed, like agenda items, nothing is made public, a totally opposite situation as those conducted in the UK by the Scottish Police Authorities and Crime Commissioners in the UK. Where is the engagement and close consultation with the public in that? This is the opposite to ensuring and enhancing police accountability… the Gibraltar way!

