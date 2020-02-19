Who will next take up residence at the Convent
The Measure of a Good Governor
Prior to the Governor’s departure, there was much talk about how good or bad this governor had been or had performed. Which, like everything else in life, is all down to a matter of opinion!
The measure of a good Governor has various aspects. As a newspaper, reporting daily news to the public we have or use our own gauge to measure the performance of a Governor. This is not to say, those people who heaped praise on the governor are wrong. More of, to what degree, did people measure or calculate the governor’s ability to perform his role, and did he make a difference to Gibraltar. Although, not such of a ‘wow’ measure for me, I don’t mind saying, are the amount of times the Convent doors are open to the public. My bar, writing for a newspaper, is set much higher!
From a political perspective, Governor Davies obviously made an impression of the highest order with the Chief Minister, who even found a brother in his association with the Governor and a lasting friendship one imagines. Which is great!
