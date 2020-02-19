GPLM submits complaint to Parliament on Chief Minister's intervention in the abortion debate
Commenting on the matter, spokesperson, George Parody of GPLM said: "It is totally inappropriate for Mr Picardo to promote a yes vote when speaking as the Chief Minister of the whole of Gibraltar, in front of a number of Government logos.
"Furthermore, it makes a mockery of the instructions given to all Government Departments for many civil servants to be denied a meaningful say in this referendum, while he himself, as the political Head of the Civil Service, offers his personal opinions under the veneer of authority.
"This is a sad day for democracy and a rocky start to the Referendum Campaign," Mr. Parody concluded.
19-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
