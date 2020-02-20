NOTICE OF MOTION: Freedom of the City for Adolfo Canepa

“This House: NOTES the impeccable track record of public service of The Hon Adolfo Canepa CMG OBE GMH; TAKES NOTE of his long service to Gibraltar from the moment he was first elected to the House of Assembly in 1972; RECALLS that he served as Chief Minister from 1987 until 1988, and as a Government Minister from 1972 until 1987; RECALLS that he served as Leader of the Opposition from 1988 until 1992; RECALLS that he was Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament from 2012 until 2019; FURTHER RECALLS his role as Mayor of Gibraltar from 2014 until 2017; ACKNOWLEDGES that The Hon Adolfo Canepa CMG OBE GMH continued to serve Gibraltar in roles which were often voluntary and unpaid between 1988 and 2012; CONSIDERS that this trajectory of public service is deserving of the highest honour that can be bestowed by this House in the name of the people of Gibraltar; AND HEREBY therefore bestows the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on The Hon Adolfo Canepa CMG OBE GMH.”

20-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR