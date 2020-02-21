Great Baby of the Year contest

The PANORAMA organised Baby of the Year contest has been another great success. Prizes were presented to Baby of the Year Julian Jay Poggio; to second placed Daniella Bonavia and to third-placed Ciara Sarantos-Ion.

Judging the contest were former Miss Gibraltars Carmen Gomez and Grace Torres, now part of the PANORAMA team. The contest organisers were Lorraine Bald-achino and Nayma Bula also from Panorama.

PANORAMA is also grateful to the sponsors, Travel Counsellors, Mill Pharmacy, The Flower Shop and The Studio.

ALL THE PRIZES

All the winners received a beautifully inscribed glass trophy donated by PANORAMA.

The winning baby received a suitably inscribed trophy from Panorama plus baby products from Mill Pharmacy plus £100 travel voucher from Travel Counsellors plus £100 baby photoshoot voucher from The Studio plus bouquet of flowers from The Flower Shop.

The second placed baby received a suitably inscribed trophy from Panorama plus baby products from Mill Pharmacy plus bouquet of flowers from The Flower Shop.

The third placed baby received a suitably inscribed trophy from Panorama plus baby products from Mill Pharmacy and bouquet of flowers from The Flower Shop.

Congratulations to all the winners and our thanks also to all those who entered the contest.

21-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR