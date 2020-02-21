Improvements to John Mackintosh Hall

Some improvements within the John Mackintosh Hall Complex are to take place as part of the cultural commitment to sustainability and recycling.

Visitors to the John Mackintosh Hall will now find recycling bins for paper, plastic, cans and Tetra Brik in the main courtyard and on the first floor of the facility. GCS is also

committed to reducing waste, with all staff having access to recycling bins for paper, plastic and electrical waste in their offices.

Further improvements include a water fountain in the main courtyard, which has been well received by users of the Hall, and two designated dog zones just outside the main

entrance. Users can now leave their pets outside temporarily whilst visiting the Hall. Cyclists will now be able to park their bicycles in a designated rack, located in the alleyway between the Hall and the Gibraltar International Bank.

Minister for Environment, Sustainability and Culture John Cortes commented, “It is important that public buildings lead in all aspects of sustainability, and the John Mackintosh Hall is one such building, being our main cultural hub. Culture and cultural events provide great opportunities for improving our environmental performance as a community and we are fully committed to achieving this.”

