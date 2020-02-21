Coronavirus exercise

Medical professionals together with members of the Emergency Services and other Government Departments take part in a strategic coordination table-top exercise to practise the response to a simulated outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Addressing the delegates, the Minister for Health Paul Balban emphasised the value of conducting these exercises adding that this training event complimented the ongoing
preparatory work by testing planning assumptions and response plans.
21-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR