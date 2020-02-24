A National Humiliation: Eurocop offers to resolve RGP bullying problems!

The European Confederation of Police (EuroCop) is the umbrella organisation for 35 Police Unions and staff organisation across Europe.

EuroCop was established in November 2002, and is an independent, non-profit and secular organisation and has no affiliation with any government or political party. Financed through member contributions, EuroCop is open to any organisation representing police officers in member countries of the European Union or the Council of Europe. The Royal Gibraltar Police is a full and active member of EuroCop.

Based in Luxembourg, this huge police organisation represents the interests of over half a million police officers in 27 European countries, EuroCop tackles a wide range of issues from police cooperation across borders to safer working environment (like bullying) for police officers:

To confirm the latter statement, EuroCop have offered to help tackle the Gibraltar bullying problem, which for years, has dogged the Royal Gibraltar Police. And, where latest survey results recorded very high levels of bullying. But where locally, very little has been done to put a stop or deal with this serious issue in any effective manner!

