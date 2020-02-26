Reunion of friends and families from “La Calle Comedia”

Last saturday saw the reunion of friends and family who lived their childhood in one of Gibraltar's most iconic areas “La Calle Comedia”, Castle Street. Many a fond memory and childhood stories were relived by all those who attended the reunion.

The group photo only shows part of those who assembled at the "esplanar" or flat terrace were we used to gather to play all sorts of games to have this historic photo taken. Later we all met at the Lions Club for drinks and tapas. It was a very emotional and memorable evening for all. No doubt for the many who missed the event this will help them relive days gone by.

26-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR