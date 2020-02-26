WINNERS IN ART COMPETITION FOR YOUNG ARTISTS
The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards yesterday. Twenty Five artists have submitted a total of sixty artworks. Local artist, Sebastian Rodriguez carried out the judging.
The Prize winners are:
1st The Ministry of Culture Prize - £1000
No.52 Zulaika Vallance “How People With Dwarfism Were Represented In The 1600s”
2nd The Aquagib Prize - £500
No. 41 Sara Rumford “Into The Water 1”
The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 9 – 11 - £500
No.30 David Llamas “Shells”
The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 12 – 13 - £500
No.32 Grace Macniven “The Process”
The Arts Society Sculpture Award - £500
No.43 Macarena Sán-chez Yagüe “Dresspreso, What Else”
HIGHLY COMMENDED
The following received ‘Highly Comm-ended’ Certificates:
No. 39 Nicholas Perera “Fish”
No. 42 Sara Rumford “Into The Water 2”
No. 16 Jonathan Gingell “Water’s Motion”
No. 29 Conor Lavagna “Guidance”
No. 57 Lizhe Zhang “Summer In Austria”
No. 56 Lizhe Zhang “Number 27”
No. 45 Ethan Segovia “The Artist”
No. 53 Zulaika Vall-ance “Teenage Heartbreak (in the eyes of our elders)”
No. 37 Nicholas Perera “Antonio”
No. 35 Tyrone Moreno “Hers”
*The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 26th February to Saturday 7th March, weekdays from 9am to 9.30pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.
