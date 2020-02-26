This is what our Government needs to pursue
The concept of devolved integration was started by many of us back in 2000. Twenty years have passed since then and we have moved on as we have had devolution. Our 2006 Constitution in Gibraltar devolved the maximum self-governing powers we could possibly have to Gibraltar and its government (so much so that Scotland would dearly love to have the same!)
What we still do not have is a voice or a representative in the Westminster Parliament. We are still not considered an integral part of the
British family coming as we do under the Foreign Office rather than the Home Office.
This is of course what we need to change. This is what fourteen thousand people signed a petition for. This is what our Movement delivered to the UK government. This is what our Government needs to pursue.
On behalf of the Representation in Westminster Committee.
Lyana Armstrong-Emery
26-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
