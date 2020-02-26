In hospital I was told I could not be told in which ward my father had been taken to after an accident, as this would be a breach of data protection...
On going to the hospital the following morning shortly after 9 am I went to A & E to ask which ward my father had been taken to. I had not wanted to call my mother to ask as I wanted to leave her asleep as I was not sure what time she had got back home.
I explained about my father having been taken in the previous night and asked which ward he had been taken to. I was informed that I could not be given this information as it would be a breach of data protection.
Obviously I was taken aback by this response and asked if I could speak to her line manager. She went and a man returned and I again explained the situation and asked which ward my father had been taken to so as to visit him. He then also explained that I could not be given this information due to data protection.
I tried to explain and informed him of my father's full name, date of birth and address and showed my I/D card to show that I even had the same name. He was very apologetic but stated that he could not give me the information. I then asked if I could speak to his line manager as I could not believe that to give me the information I was requesting was a beach of data protection. He left and returned a few minutes later and asked me into the office and again explained that he could not give me the information but suggested that I go to a particular ward and that they might be able to help me.
I then went to this particular ward and was able to see my father for a few minutes.
It was almost a surreal incident because I just could not believe what I was being told that they could not give me the information. I do not wish to make a complaint as such to or about the GHA who do a fantastic job but I cannot believe that the staff are being properly trained in exactly would amounts to a breach of data protection.
Can you imagine someone having a serious traffic accident and being rushed to A & E and when the family arrive asking about their family member being informed that they could not inform them if he or she had been taken there.
I would hope that someone looks into this so as to clarify what information must remain withheld and what can be released.
Thank you
Jimmy Golt
26-02-2020
