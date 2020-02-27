Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) and Junior Darts Corpo-ration (JDC) enter into Agreement

Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, held a Press Conference relating to the forthcoming Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) event. The Minister was accompanied by the Chairman of the JDC, Mr Steven Brown.

The Press Conference was held at the Tercentenary Hall.

The GSLA and JDC have entered into a 6-year agreement that will see Gibraltar host the Junior European Championships and an event bearing the name of and endorsed by World No.1 Michael van Gerwen annually whilst hosting the Junior World Championships on alternate years during this period.

Minister Linares is delighted by the arrangement adding that “…given the success of the JDC World Championships, World Cup and International Open held at the Europa Sports Park in September last year, proposals were tabled to extend the relationship and consolidate three more interna-tional calibre events into our calendar. Very fruitful meetings have given rise to the agreement in place which will not only attract the world’s best young darts players to the Rock but will enhance the excellent work already undertaken by the Gibraltar Dart’s Association Junior committee.

It is also important to note that the event is the perfect fit given HM Government’s highly successful event led tourism policy, the effect of which is growing given the massive investment in facilities and the growing reputation that Gibraltar is gaining as a result”.

