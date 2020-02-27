Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) and Junior Darts Corpo-ration (JDC) enter into Agreement
The Press Conference was held at the Tercentenary Hall.
The GSLA and JDC have entered into a 6-year agreement that will see Gibraltar host the Junior European Championships and an event bearing the name of and endorsed by World No.1 Michael van Gerwen annually whilst hosting the Junior World Championships on alternate years during this period.
Minister Linares is delighted by the arrangement adding that “…given the success of the JDC World Championships, World Cup and International Open held at the Europa Sports Park in September last year, proposals were tabled to extend the relationship and consolidate three more interna-tional calibre events into our calendar. Very fruitful meetings have given rise to the agreement in place which will not only attract the world’s best young darts players to the Rock but will enhance the excellent work already undertaken by the Gibraltar Dart’s Association Junior committee.
It is also important to note that the event is the perfect fit given HM Government’s highly successful event led tourism policy, the effect of which is growing given the massive investment in facilities and the growing reputation that Gibraltar is gaining as a result”.
27-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Government pleased with talks
- Azopardi and Picardo CLASH over Tax Treaty with Spain
- House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP is appointed Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar
- Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) and Junior Darts Corpo-ration (JDC) enter into Agreement
- GSLP LIBERALS SUPPORT GIBRALTAR COMMUNITY CARE - and ask the public to await the outcome of the review
- Committees established under MoUs to meet in Algeciras
- Directors of Community Care write letter to all recipients of Household Cost Allowance and Community Officers
- Anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP deplored by Government