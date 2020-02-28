Opposition have still not understood the Withdrawal Agreement, says Govt
The Govt adds: The Withdrawal Agreement protects the rights of UK and Gibraltarian residents, workers and frontier workers in the European Union and in return protects the rights of European Union nationals, including residents, workers and frontier workers in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar. The rights are reciprocal and they are Europe-wide, affecting many millions of people. This means that EU frontier workers everywhere are entitled to the same rights as UK and Gibraltarian frontier workers everywhere.
These rights are not derived from any Memorandum of Understanding. They are derived from the very Withdrawal Agreement itself, which is an international treaty.
