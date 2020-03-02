Pupils learn about our Barbary Macaques
This, in turn, will let us learn more about them and allow us to enjoy their company in a safe environment.
The talk delivered by Brian Gomila formed part of the Science topic of ‘Animals and their Habitats’. Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School links this topic with Gibraltar Studies and involves the support of local experts such Monkey Talks, The Nautilus Project Team and GOHNS.
Head Teacher Mrs Fiona Ferro said, “This is another wonderful example of how schools can work alongside experts in our community to learn about our local wildlife and our impact on them. This work has been extremely relevant and useful to our pupils who could not wait to visit the Barbary macaques in their natural habitat, observing some of the behaviours explored during the talk. The school is very grateful to Mr Gomila from Monkey Talks in providing this opportunity for our pupils.”
