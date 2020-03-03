THE ABORTION ISSUE

Over the past few months, weeks, even days. But particularly over the weekend and after Saturday’s abortion rally. We have witnessed, again, on social media Facebook and like, a barrage of insults being hurled from both sides, with little or no debate actually going on.

Speaking generally, the insults from both camps have intensified. Whatever the reason, the spewing of this vitriol online talk, should stop. Everyone, is entitled to their opinion and everyone’s views should be respected, but apparently, it’s not!

The practice, of demonising people from both sides of the debate is counter-productive and does not make for a healthy and mature discussions. Shutting down any form of debate on the issue of abortion is also counter-productive.

But the fact is, that there is no appetite, even from politicians to really delve into the subject of abortion. Any why Gibraltar, should not look much closer at one of the main factors leading to the abortion dilemma: unwanted pregnancies and so on, but Gibraltar never really has!

Many, still believe, we have a lot of progress to make when it comes to sex education and access to contraception, two other important related concepts to the current debate. Which even today, is still something of a missed taboo and a totally avoided subject in the abortion argument.

What has really, impressed me most in the last few weeks, certainly days, is that our society appears to be spinning down to earth very fast. And while I believe in direct democracy in certain circumstances, we hardly see much of the same, to settle other, much more seriously damaging current social problems, like drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, acute housing problems and poverty where there is a growing number of people living on the bread line!

03-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR