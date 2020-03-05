Government tries to cover up ‘fear of death’ comment from Director of Public Health

The Government, cannot simply issue statements, that all is under control and that premeditated plans are in place, when those who are working and leading in the field seem to be saying the exact opposite and imparting the ‘fear of death’ on the whole community!

No Reference to Stark Comments

The fact, which cannot be ignored, is that no reference was made in the government press release yesterday of the Director of Public Health, Dr Bhatti, ‘very stark comment’ the previous day, where he informed Gibraltar, that everyone one of us, at some point, would be contracting the coronavirus. This is unacceptable and cannot be right. Because if it was, it would be difficult to believe or take seriously future advice, directions and any public health information from the Government or Dr Bhatti if this important matter is left… to purposely go unreported.

This is exactly, what we reported yesterday. However, I will lob something else into the air. It was not, ‘the local media (or Panorama) that has exaggerated the issue’ something, which already has been suggested in certain high places which has come to our attention. This we will not allow under any circumstances!

The Government press release, completely omitted any reference to Dr Bhatti’s ‘bombshell comments’ that caused widespread panic in Gibraltar. In fact, the official statement did not mention the word ‘panic’ in any context.

The Public Did Not Overreact

However, the Chief Minister when responding to press questions from others, “urged restraint in the response to news of the Virus, amidst anecdotal evidence that people were panic buying stocks of medical masks, hand sanitiser and food, the CM adding, “There is absolutely no need for people to panic buy, people sometimes overreact to news.”

As much, as the previous day’s comments by Dr Bhatti, apparently never happened, if the official government statement yesterday is to be taken seriously. The Chief Minister, cannot either accuse the public or practically the whole of Gibraltar in fact, ‘of overreacting’ as he did when responding to other members of the press. When in reality, it was the Government’s Director of Public Health who caused the Pandemonium and Shock on the entire community, with his general warning about the virus at some point affecting everyone. That statement, to the ordinary person was a dire message, which came across as it sounded! It was not anecdotal evidence of panic or an overreaction by the public as Mr Picardo told others, but one of ‘FEAR and SURVIVAL’ and a huge ‘Cock-Up’ from this senior official authority member. Who was really the one, dangerously and irresponsibly overreacting and without evidence to back his comments up!!!

