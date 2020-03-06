Unveiling of first ‘wheelchair inclusive’ public bench

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, was proud to join representatives of the International Commercial Centre (I.C.C.) and GAMMA Architects at the unveiling of the first ‘wheelchair inclusive’ public bench outside the I.C.C.

The B_Tween Bench, designed by local company Gamma Architects, took third place at the Street Seats international design challenge in 2018 and the Department of Equality and the I.C.C. were two of the sponsors of this design at the competition stage.

This particular bench has been purchased by the I.C.C. The Department of Equality has also already purchased another bench, which will be revealed in coming weeks at another location.

06-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR