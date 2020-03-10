Abortion is curently permissible if a woman's life is at risk

This referendum is not about hard cases. Abortion is currently permissible if a woman’s life is at risk. This referendum is about a much more extreme abortion regime which will welcome in abortion on demand.

On 19th March, we will be asked to remove unborn children’s right to life in Gibraltar. We are being asked to make abortion widely available and even to make abortion up to birth legal.

We cannot say for sure how many abortions will happen if the referemdum passes but we know that the numbers of abortion will increase year on year. That’s what has happened in other countries. Why would our community be any different?

In England and Wales currently 1 in 5 babies in the womb are aborted. That amounts to over 200,000 abortions per year. 90% of children diagnosed with Down syndrome in the womb are aborted there. The proposed Gibraltar law is very similar to the current law in Britain.

This is about abortion on demand. Abortion campaigners might say otherwise but the planned law and the impact of a similar law in the UK on abortion numbers is available online. You do not need to take my word for it, look for it online yourself.

When we vote in the referendum we will make a life and death choice. If we vote “no” we will keep abortion on demand out of Gibraltar and keep it as a community that respects life. If we vote “yes” we will introduce the ending of unborn babies' lives. We will introduce unrestricted abortion into our society.

We are what we vote for. We are either for or against life. This is not a middle ground debate. This is not about hard cases. It’s about whether we are for or against abortion on demand. Our tick on the voting card will help to either save lives or take lives. Make your vote count. Choose life on 19th March and let's continue to protect unborn babies and support mothers in Gibraltar.

Yours faithfully,

Hazel Sene

