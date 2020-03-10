The airport

It has always been stated by our chief minister, Mr. Picardo, that we will never give Spain ONE INCH of our land. Today, reading an article in the Olivepress.es dated March 4th - 17th. that our chief minister has been discussing SHARED USE of our airport.Surely this is conceding Gibraltar territory to Spain.

Is Mr. Picardo going back on his word, and against the people's, wish ? If this is so, surely the people of Gibraltar should be heard and respected.This matter has been rejected by everyone in the past, and so too should be adhered to by our government.Do you not agree with me

If you do agree, then how about saying so in your newspaper, which, by the way, I read most days.How about it, Joe ?

Antonio Gomez

10-03-2020