After Years of Police Pressure: Government to Introduce Police Surveillance Powers

This is not a new story by any means. In fact, the relevant legislation was prepared and proposed in Parliament six years ago. For some unknown reason it was shelved by the Government.

Reliable sources, have informed Panorama that the Gibraltar Government proposes to introduce wide ranging surveillance legislation, also known as ‘investigatory powers legislation’ which is thought, will equip the police to more effectively tackle serious enforcement issues, like organised crime, drugs but also extend surveillance powers to security services!

Panorama, understands the present, so-called era of Police cross-border investigations and other operational activity taking place, between Local and Spanish enforcement officers and other agencies, that now appears more regularly, could be connected. Where the exchange of intelligence and information has become a vital weapon in tackling serious and organised crime, particularly in rooting-out those involved.

At this stage, our sources could not confirm, if during the Brexit negotiations and in the context of cross-border police activity, this has been an influence in the apparent revival and dusting down and revamp, of the already prepared surveillance legislation, that was ready to go in 2014!

The question for me, particularly, if the main contents of the report is confirmed, is how much did Brexit influence any decision, that might or may have already been taken in this regard?

10-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR