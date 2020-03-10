After Years of Police Pressure: Government to Introduce Police Surveillance Powers
Panorama, understands the present, so-called era of Police cross-border investigations and other operational activity taking place, between Local and Spanish enforcement officers and other agencies, that now appears more regularly, could be connected. Where the exchange of intelligence and information has become a vital weapon in tackling serious and organised crime, particularly in rooting-out those involved.
At this stage, our sources could not confirm, if during the Brexit negotiations and in the context of cross-border police activity, this has been an influence in the apparent revival and dusting down and revamp, of the already prepared surveillance legislation, that was ready to go in 2014!
The question for me, particularly, if the main contents of the report is confirmed, is how much did Brexit influence any decision, that might or may have already been taken in this regard?
10-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- COMMONWEALTH DAY MESSAGE: A DOOR CLOSES AND OTHER DOORS OPEN FOR GIBRALTAR
- TWO DEAD IN HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT AT SEA
- Ready to take on the coronavirus challenge to tourism
- After Years of Police Pressure: Government to Introduce Police Surveillance Powers
- Theresa May’s adviser calls on DCM
- COVID 19 IN GIBRALTAR
- Cabinet meeting of Government takes emergency measures
- Measures in place for schools in light of COVID-19