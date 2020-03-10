Ready to take on the coronavirus challenge to tourism

He reckons that tourism in Gibraltar is robust and consistent, and increasing flights is an area of interest. He is 'very keen' to open a route to mainland Europe.

Vijay Daryanani has catapulted from Main Street to the mainstream of ministerial responsibility. Tourism is one of his portfolios - and he is well aware that the coronavirus is bound to provide a challenge, but he says he is ready to take it on.

I asked him about developing Rosia Bay's historical connotations, making it a major tourist area of world interest, and he refers me to a plan about a leisure area with beach, pool and restaurant - when the historical site has such components as Nelson and HMS Victory.

How about erecting a statute of Winston Churchill on Winston Churchill Avenue now that the 75th anniversary of the Second World War approaches? He said it was an excellent idea.

He gives the impression of being a 'doer', so let's hope he will get things done where others may have feared to tread.

1. Is tourism to Gibraltar going up or down?

Tourism in Gibraltar is robust and consistent. In 2018 for example more people stayed at our hotels than ever before, arrivals and departures by air have once again increased and visitor arrivals by land have risen. Figures for 2019 have yet to be tabled. There is no doubt that in terms of visitor numbers, 2020 might now face some challenges but this is a global issue. Covid-19 is bound to cause us problems but as Minister for Tourism I am ready to take on the challenge of protecting our market share.

2. It’s welcome news that flights from Edinburgh are to commence at the end of the month – are there any other potential areas being tapped?

We’re always looking at ways in which to encourage the airlines to increase capacity and explore new destinations to Gibraltar. There are a few new routes that are being discussed in concrete but I wouldn’t like to disclose them yet, although I am very keen to open a route to Mainland Europe. It does take time for new routes and markets to materialise. Many factors are taken into consideration by the airlines before they are sure of the business case.

3. Over a quarter million visitors arrive in coaches on a yearly basis – what importance do you attach to this?

It is undoubtedly an important market. These visitors spend in our shops, in our bars/restaurants and use our taxi service. They are our bread and butter. I am looking at how to increase this type of visitor to Gibraltar by engaging with different tour companies in Spain.

4. Why don’t we develop more ‘historical’ tourism, for example, Rosia Bay area could be a major tourist attraction?

I believe that in the last few years much has been done to promote the wonderful history and heritage Gibraltar has to offer. This was part of the very successful Year of Culture campaign the Tourist Board ran over the last few years and celebrating our heritage is a part of the new Time to be Enlightened campaign. Much has been done to improve areas within Nature Reserve of historical interest. There have been projects considered for many areas of historical interest and the Government is always looking at these. As far as Rosia Bay is concerned, this went to expression of interest some years ago, the plans are for a leisure area with beach, swimming pool and restaurant. This will enhance the tourist product in the area.

5. What about Winston Churchill Avenue – erecting a statue of the great world leader would be a positive development touristically and even politically, as the UK prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. What do you say?

This is an excellent idea and one which I shall certainly bring to the table. Our city has some great memorials and monuments show casing our past that many visitors currently enjoy.

10-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR