TWO DEAD IN HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT AT SEA

There was a collision at sea early on Sunday between an RGP Marine Interceptor and a 14-metresemi-rigid inflatable (RHIB) vessel with four persons onboard,

3 being Spanish males from Ceuta and a Portuguese man. It happened during a high-speed pursuit, resulting in the death of two of the RHIB’s occcupants whilst two others sustained injuries and were taken into police custody.The RGP say they were supporting illicit drugs trafficking. Close cooperation between the RGP and Spanish Law Enforcement ensued.

10-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR