COMMONWEALTH DAY MESSAGE: A DOOR CLOSES AND OTHER DOORS OPEN FOR GIBRALTAR

Yesterday was Commonwealth Day. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the minister for relations with the Commonwealth, said:“The message this CommonwealthDay has to be that as one door has closed, other doors have opened for Gibraltar. We intend to take full advantage of the opportunities that this will offer.”

This was the first Commonwealth Day with Gibraltar outside the European Union. In this context, said Dr Garcia, it is perfectly logical that we should look to increase our level of engagement with the Commonwealth and its institutions going forward.