COMMONWEALTH DAY MESSAGE: A DOOR CLOSES AND OTHER DOORS OPEN FOR GIBRALTAR

 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 11:01

Yesterday was Commonwealth Day. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the minister for relations with the Commonwealth, said:“The message this CommonwealthDay has to be that as one door has closed, other doors have opened for Gibraltar. We intend to take full advantage of the opportunities that this will offer.”

This was the first Commonwealth Day with Gibraltar outside the European Union. In this context, said Dr Garcia, it is perfectly logical that we should look to increase our level of engagement with the Commonwealth and its institutions going forward. 

Gibraltar has long beena proudmember of the wider Commonwealth family. Our politicians participte in meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, our sportsmen and women fly our flag in the Commonwealth Games and our young people represent us in the Youth Parliament and Youth Forum. Gibraltar cooperates with other parts of the Commonwealth too.

He recalls that we have recently joined and fully support the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in order to target opportunities for the business community. They will shortly open their doors in Gibraltar.

“The Government is now engaged in a detailed exercise to determine which other Commonwealth organisations will be useful for Gibraltar ” said Dr. Garcia.

10-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR