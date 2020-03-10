COMMONWEALTH DAY MESSAGE: A DOOR CLOSES AND OTHER DOORS OPEN FOR GIBRALTAR
Gibraltar has long beena proudmember of the wider Commonwealth family. Our politicians participte in meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, our sportsmen and women fly our flag in the Commonwealth Games and our young people represent us in the Youth Parliament and Youth Forum. Gibraltar cooperates with other parts of the Commonwealth too.
He recalls that we have recently joined and fully support the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in order to target opportunities for the business community. They will shortly open their doors in Gibraltar.
“The Government is now engaged in a detailed exercise to determine which other Commonwealth organisations will be useful for Gibraltar ” said Dr. Garcia.
