Joint Ministerial Council to meet in London

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia both travelled to London late yesterday

where they have a full programme of meetings with UK Government Ministers and officials, including a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council.They are accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

In their absence until Friday, the Acting Chief Minister will be the Minister for the Environment John Cortes.



12-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR