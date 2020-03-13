Government of Gibraltar Closes all Bars, Restaurants and Nightclubs

HM Government of Gibraltar has made the difficult decision to close all bars, restaurants and nightclubs from 8:00pm nightly, starting today as a measure to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. A legal notice to effect has been published.

A further decision may be taken over the course of the coming hours and days to close these establishments completely.

Public Health evidence indicates that social distancing is the single most important measure that can be taken and can slow the spread of the virus by up to 60%.