Government of Gibraltar Closes all Bars, Restaurants and Nightclubs
Takeaways and delivery services from all bars, cafeterias and restaurants will be allowed to continue as normal. Customers are strongly advised to maintain a distance of at least an arm’s length in any queues and to maintain strict hand hygiene practices, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. The Government strongly recommends using delivery services as a preferred option. Where possible, customers should pay electronically and ask delivery services to knock and leave the delivery at the door for pickup.
