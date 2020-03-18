Government review London and Brussels offices under virus threat
In London, in order to best keep the function of the office operative in the medium to longer term the decision has been taken to allow support staff to work from home on the basis of being available for essential activity in the office. Telephones will continue to be manned remotely on a rota basis during office hours.
This situation is being reviewed by the director and his deputy on a daily basis in particular if the need arises to support students in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, it has been decided that Gibraltar House in Brussels will remain open and is operating in line with advice issued by the Belgian Authorities. However, the physical layout of the building and the fact that the Director resides in a flat within it makes it easier to keep open.
The Government will keep the situation in London and Brussels under review and act accordingly going forward.
18-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
