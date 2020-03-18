A Call For Solidarity! - Nothing matters more than the ‘Health of the Nation’

We must all now accept, whether we agree or not with those measures announced and decisions taken, that the government’s policy, has been shaped by the best expert advice at local level, backed up by the best scientific knowledge and information also available from the UK and elsewhere.

As the COVID-19 crisis intensifies, of course it is right to worry, but at the same time… it would also be wrong to panic!

Already, this has produced a raft of unprecedented measures and actions. Mainly, to curtail contact and movement, but also isolate and protect people, particularly the most vulnerable in society.

Hard Having Your Life Uprooted

Of course, it’s hard, having your life literally uprooted and put on hold, restricting movements to some more than others. Then the closing down of bars, cafes and restaurants. Including all sporting activity similarly stopped. With the cancellation of large public events, and the frontier now a no-go area into Spain…it’s bound to have a huge impact on the lives of Gibraltarians and Residents alike!

Those people, with elderly members of the family and others with young children will worry about them. Those with jobs, will also worry about how they will work from home. The worries of those with jobs in service industries, from hotels, bars, resothers industries like travel to airlines and gyms, it will mentally intense for most people. But those with elderly loved ones, will worry most of all, and why the protection measures announced, are mostly aimed at these vulnerable and treasured members of our community!

For many, nothing will hurt more, than missing out on their favourite sport, a session in the gym or the trips, the shopping or the eating in the hinterland. All, a complete and significant change of life:

But while the move to shut down or put our lives on hold is unprecedented, it is also exceptionally necessary. Nothing matters more than the ‘Health of the Nation’ and it’s well-being…FOR SURE!!!

No one, but a complete idiot, would now pretend that the coronavirus threat is being exaggerated in anyway!

