The proceeds will go towards assisting the current “major refurbishment programme that will give the old “main building” a much needed facelift and carry out essential structural as well as renewal work to the building’s façade, windwos and some of the interior ceilings and sanitary facilities.

Due to illness and the apprehension with the spread of the Corona Virus only 3 collection points were used to carry out the collection.

The group’s committee would like to thank all those who contributed to their cause and those establishments that again allowed their locations to be used for this year’s flag day.

The Committee

Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group

18-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR