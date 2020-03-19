SCHOOLS CLOSE AS GIBRALTAR STUDENTS JUMP WITH JOY

As soon as it was announced that schools would be closing in the UK on Friday, Gibraltar students were jumping with joy at being able to return to Gibraltar in these difficult times. They rushed to book their reservations in flights to Gibraltar, where parents were also delighted in having their children back home.

In a statement to the nation, prime minister Boris Johnson said the schools would close down until further notice. Exams would not take place in May and June.

He spoke earlier about applying downward pressure on the coronavirus upward curve by closing schools.

Earlier the education secretary said that schools had been finding it more difficult to carry out their work.

This is a similar situation in Gibraltar, with school absence by pupils on an upward curve and with more teachers also being absent for one reason or another. The situation in Gibraltar was expected to follow that of the UK.

19-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR