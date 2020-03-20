Panorama online, including Parliamentary business, has a world audience

Over time, PANORAMA has taken the lead on many issues. For example, we were the first Gibraltar newspaper to go online, with our website accessed from over 100 countries.

Panorama Online has always provided a live link to Parliament, such as is the case today and has been the case since we first went on the web so many years ago.

If you go to the Panorama home page at www.panorama.gi, under the reproduction of our current print front page, there is a photo of Parliament under the heading 'What's On in Parliament - Parliament LIVE.'

Underneath the photo it reads: Click to follow Gibraltar Parliament.

So that when the Gibraltar Parliament is in session, not only from Gibraltar, but from the rest of the world, we provide access to our Parliament.

Thus not only today, but always, Panorama provides this public service.

20-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR