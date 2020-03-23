Getting swabbed as you drive in!

by PANORAMA reporter

It's here and now, the drive-through project, with people getting swabbed without leaving their cars.

Sited at the old Rooke area, it will also be possible for people to have blood tests without leaving their cars.

Coronavirus has really rocked Gibraltar and the rest of the world.

Swabs used to be sent to London, now it's onsite. If Admiral Rooke were to open his eyes, he would not believe what the world is up to!