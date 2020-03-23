Getting swabbed as you drive in!

by PANORAMA reporter
It's here and now, the drive-through project, with people getting swabbed without leaving their cars.
Sited at the old Rooke area, it will also be possible for people to have blood tests without leaving their cars.
Coronavirus has really rocked Gibraltar and the rest of the world.
Swabs used to be sent to London, now it's onsite. If Admiral Rooke were to open his eyes, he would not believe what the world is up to!
"By being tested in their own cars, people will be protected from contamination that might arise from visiting St Bernard's Hospital," said No.6.
This can be seen as an admission that going to the hospital is the way to get an infection.
Similar drive-through services are operational in other places, from the UK to South Korea.
Everything is on the move now, let's hope it all goes well for everyone.
23-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR