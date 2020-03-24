Car Parks Limited Launches Website to Offer Online Services
The public and those persons who are in self-isolation are invited to access the website via the link below:
Although public counters are temporarily closed, the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd remain open as follows:
Monday to Thursday 08:30 to 15:00
Friday 08:30 to 14:30
Persons using the website who have any queries or may otherwise encounter any difficulty using the online services, should contact 200 49202 where a staff member will be available to assist them. The website will be updated as and when new information and services become available.
The Government urges the general public to assist their elderly relatives who are vehicle owners and presently in self-isolation that may not ordinarily be able to use internet website services or are not generally conversant on how to pay online.
