Suspension of Main Street and Irish Town Cycle Lane postponed
The Main Street & Irish Town Cycle Lanes will also benefit those wishing to exercise, throughout this period. Cyclists are reminded to respect the operational hours and direction of travel as stipulated by sign-age.
The Minister responsible for Transport Vijay Daryanani said: “This measure will be useful to food delivery companies and others. There is no conflict with businesses or pedestrians at a time when many shops have closed and when there is an order obliging people to stay at home.”
25-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
