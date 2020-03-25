Suspension of Main Street and Irish Town Cycle Lane postponed

The suspension of the Main Street & Irish Town Cycle Lane will be postponed until the 31st May, says official statement, which adds: The Government will extend the use of the Main Street and Irish Town cycle lane from the previous closing date of 31st March 2020 until 31st May 2020.

This decision has been taken as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with an objective to facilitate the delivery of food by companies that use bicycles to deliver to the elderly and others who reside in this part of town.

This measure follows ongoing announcements relating to COVID-19 whereby food delivery com-panies and other service providers will be able use the existing cycle lanes during the next few weeks when pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be at a low.