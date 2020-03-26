Unite contacting employers over lay-offs

Unite says it will be contacting employers where 'we have seen lay-offs after the 15th March for these to be reversed and members to be placed back in employment with the restoration of contractual rights.
Contact has already been made with a number of employers and we are pleased to report that they are following the Government scheme fully.'
Union members that have been laid off by their employer after the 15th March should approach their employer to be re-engaged as above, if the employer refuses to do so, then you should contact the union for support. That is the union's advice.
It adds that the Government has also stated that employers failing to observe the BEAT Covid-19 measures will be sanctioned including both civil and criminal measures.
26-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR