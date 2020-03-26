UK standing by Gibraltar now and in the long run

The British Government is standing by Gibraltar now and in the long run, procuring medical and other equipment needed right now, even through Military Aid to Civil Authority.
It follows question in the House of Lords.
Lord Chidgey asked Her Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to support the government of Gibraltar in dealing with COVID-19; and in particular, whether they are providing advice and access to medical supplies to the government of Gibraltar.
Replying for the Government, Baroness Sugg said: The British Government is working closely with the Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, to ensure they receive the help that is necessary. This includes procuring medical equipment and support for Gibraltar immediately, including through Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA), and standing by Gibraltar in the long run as it deals with the impacts of this pandemic.
26-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR