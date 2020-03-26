RGP Intensify Coronavirus Spot-Checks

These rules will now be reviewed, in 28 days’ time, and were reconfirmed yesterday, 48 hours after they were introduced, this according to the official statement made from No 6.

Soon, after the Chief Minister announced the new health regulations under the ‘Civil Contingencies Act’ the RGP assisted by HM Customs were called in to enforce these historical Regulations.

The RGP Prioritises Its Service to Keep Up With Huge Demand

The Royal Gibraltar Police, have obviously had to prioritise, the manner they normally operationally function to enable the service to take on the huge demands expected of them during a fully blown national heath crises. Where policing, now plays a major role in enforcing those legal regulations mentioned to protect the health of the public!

Yesterday morning, day-two, since the new regulations were introduced - Panorama went out and about (see pics). Police officers where strategically positioned in the Trafalgar Rd/Ragged Staff area and also at the Eurosport rounder-about, these are generally busy areas of Gibraltar. The RGP were busy conducting spot-checks, where I have to say, many members of the public who were still walking about on foot, in vehicles and on motor cycles.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR