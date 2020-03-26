Breast Cancer Support donates £30,000

What a splendid gesture from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar - they have donated £30,000 to purchase supplies needed as a result of the coronavirus.
They said: “In light of these unprecedented times which Gibraltar and the rest of the World are experiencing, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated £30,000.00 to purchase supplies for GHA Covid-19, as a show of solidarity to our Local Community."
The Charity adds that they would like to thank the community for their support throughout the year. Without them this donation would not have been possible.
