Government formalises cash donations in fight against the virus

However, it is obvious that the spirit of generosity among the people of Gibraltar and the business community knows no bounds.

The Government is completely confident of its ability to fund the GHA throughout the current COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

In the same way as hundreds of people have registered to help as volunteers, there are others who wish to contribute in a different way by making a financial contribution to assist in the fight against the virus.

The spontaneous response so far has been truly overwhelming with over £500,000 already donated, as the Minister for Health Paul Balban

confirmed.Although the funding for the GHA is assured, the Government is nonetheless happy that anyone who wishes to make a cash donation is able to do so.

Any donations should be made to:

ACCOUNT NAME: Govt of Gib Re GHA ACCOUNT NUMBER: 47620056 SORT

CODE:60-60-60 IBAN:-G183NWBK0-60606047620056 SWIFT:RBOSGIGI The Reference for your payment should read “COVID 19” ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN STERLING Every donation is being itemised and recorded, will be acknowledged, and the Chief Minister himself intends to personally write to every single donor to thank them in the coming weeks.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "These are difficult times that we hope will soon pass. They are also times when Gibraltar shows the best of itself, its community spirit, and its dedication to charity and the support of the most vulnerable in our society.

"This solidarity is best being shown by large and small organisations and individuals in the donations they are making to the GHA, to other organisations, and through their volunteering. Some donations are also coming in from beyond our shores from those who do business in Gibraltar and want to help. This is also greatly appreciated and welcome. We won't forget those who remembered us at this difficult moment. This is the beating heart of Gibraltar's generosity coming to the fore. Thank you, Gibraltar! Thank you, everyone!"

27-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR