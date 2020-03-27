Moorish Castle to be illuminated in blue as a show of support
The UK will be doing something very similar as major sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings across the country will be illuminated in blue at 8pm (UK time). These buildings include Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Belfast Titanic Signature Building, and the National Theatre.
Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘During this current emergency, when so many of us are worried about the health of our friends and family, the best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to say a huge thank you to everyone who is on the front line in the fight against this terrible virus.
"We should also say a big thank you to the unsung members of the Essential Services who are looking after the infrastructure of our community during such a difficult time. By illuminating the balcony of the Moorish Castle in blue, I encourage everyone to move out on to their balconies at 8pm each evening to clap and to shout their support for all those who are risking their own health to help others and to keep our community ticking over during these worrying weeks."
27-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
