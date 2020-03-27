Moorish Castle to be illuminated in blue as a show of support

At 8pm in recent days, residents of several estates have spontaneously moved out on to their balconies in order to show their own support with applause and cheers. Ships in the Bay have also been participating by sounding their sirens.

In a gesture of support for the members of our essential services and healthcare professionals, the balcony of the Moorish Castle was illuminated in blue starting at 8pm and then at that time every evening during the current coronavirus COVID-19 emergency.

The UK will be doing something very similar as major sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings across the country will be illuminated in blue at 8pm (UK time). These buildings include Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Belfast Titanic Signature Building, and the National Theatre.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘During this current emergency, when so many of us are worried about the health of our friends and family, the best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to say a huge thank you to everyone who is on the front line in the fight against this terrible virus.

"We should also say a big thank you to the unsung members of the Essential Services who are looking after the infrastructure of our community during such a difficult time. By illuminating the balcony of the Moorish Castle in blue, I encourage everyone to move out on to their balconies at 8pm each evening to clap and to shout their support for all those who are risking their own health to help others and to keep our community ticking over during these worrying weeks."

