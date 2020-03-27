The people of Gibraltar have again risen to the challenge, says Garcia

The press conference was about the huge logistical operation that continues to be mounted around us as we do battle against the Coronavirus COVID-19. Minister Sacramento explained this in more detail. She has played a significant role in the logistical and other aspects of this fight.

Yesterday's press conference was led by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information Dr Joseph Garcia, with Minister for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento also in attendance.

Dr Garcia went on to say:: "I cannot stress enough how important it is to act on the advice that we give you.Indeed, the new message given in the UK is now “Stay home, Stay Alive”.

I could not put it clearer than that. Remember that if you have any of the well-publicised symptoms associated with COVID-19 you should call 111 in the first instance. Do not simply turn up."

LATEST STATISTICS

Two persons with symptoms were seen at A&E.

One was swabbed and one was not. But both were sent home.

The data as at 8.30 yesterday morning is as follows:

Total tested 294

Results pending 88

Results received 206

Confirmed cases 35

Recovered cases 13

Active cases 22

This means there are nine new confirmed cases.

All of those are doing fine and are in self-isolation at home.

Said Dr Garcia: Remember the Public Health advice given from the outset.This is that those numbers will continue to increase. That more and more of our citizens will fall to the virus.This is based on what has happened in other countries.

We need to manage that increase in a way which allows our health service to cope.That is why your Government has taken the necessary measures with the support of the Opposition.

Drastic and draconian action.In order to protect you. Action which is unheard of in a democratic society. But we live in abnormal times.

Our reaction to that abnormality can only be exceptional and unprecedented.In keeping with the threat that we face.A threat to human life itself.The Chief Minister has made it abundantly clear - the first duty of any Government is to protect its citizens.And this is exactly what we have set out to do.

STAY AT HOME

He went on: The message to you today is to stay at home. Do not go out unless you really have to.

If you are over 70 do not go out at all. Telephone relatives, friends or neighbours who can do your shopping for you. If there is nobody you can call, then ring 20041818 for help.

And when they deliver your shopping, do not let anyone into your home.

Get them to place the bags on your doorstep and to leave.

When you bring the groceries into your home, remove or wash all outer packaging before you put the items away.

Then disinfect any surfaces that have come into contact with the groceries.Wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you finish.

CALL CENTRE AND CALLS TO THE OVER 70s

Thousands of people who are over 70 are being contacted directly by telephone. The aim of the telephone audit is to establish how they are and what they need.

On average some 800 calls a day are being made. The call centre has been moved from Convent Place to Bayside School.This is now the focal point for all non-medical COVID-19 related queries. It is being manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All activity is logged. So far 679 calls have been received.

The calls cover a variety of different subjects.

This includes food shopping, repatriation, business, employment issues and collection of prescriptions.

The Government is very grateful to the Civil Contingencies Coordinator and to his team.

We are trying to make things easier. We know, though, that this kind of life is difficult.

He reiterated the action taken by Government, and added: The Government, the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar are being as open and as transparent as possible.We find ourselves in a global health crisis.

In the middle of a pandemic which knowns no parallel since the so-called Spanish-flu of 1918.

And the indications are that things will get worse before they get better.We need to be ready for that.

It is our duty as your Government to be honest with you. That is exactly what we have done and what we will continue to do.Even when what we have to tell you is not good news.

I want to emphasise the comments made by the Acting Medical Director yesterday in relation to social media.The world is full of self-appointed experts.Social media in particular.

There are many who use this tool responsibly.

There are others, sadly, who only generate confusion and concern.I would urge you once more to listen only to the official advice of the Government, the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar.Listen to that advice.And act on that advice.Do not bother with anything else.

CONTACT WITH UK

The Government continues to work closely with the United Kingdom as this crisis unfolds.

There is now a daily update between the Chief Minister, the Interim Governor, the Commander British Forces, Minister Sacramento, the Civil Contingencies Coordinator and I.

We will continue to work closely with the United Kingdom as we move forward.We are all in this together.

FLIGHTS

Our contact by air with the UK continues at present. However, capacity has been reduced.

This is driven by a drop in demand.There were 28 flights scheduled this week. 22 of the 28 have been cancelled.

BA have indicated that during April they will provide a flight a day, except on Wednesdays.

It is important to note that this could change at any moment.

Passengers should always check the situation with their airlines beforehand.

You will have heard that the United Kingdom yesterday urged British Citizens abroad to return home. Some of our people were caught up by this crisis away from Gibraltar. Returning home is not easy.There may be no flight connections.

There are restrictions on movement.

Some countries are in lockdown.We are aware of Gibraltarians in Morocco, Australia, Thailand, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras and in the United States.The advice given is to contact the relevant Embassy of the United Kingdom. Additionally, we are doing what we can to assist from here.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT

These are difficult times. But difficult times are countered by a positive spirit. The spirit that we see all over Gibraltar. Displayed daily by residents from our balconies, our windows and our patios;by the hundreds of people who have put their names down to assist as volunteers; by all those who have made generous cash donations; by the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar; by all our emergency services; by the civil service, the wider public service, our authorities, agencies and companies; And by all of you, the people of Gibraltar who have once again risen to the challenge with the determination and the resilience that we have shown for centuries.

BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Let me say that the business community too have been generous.Many of them have donated anonymously.

I am pleased to report that one of our on-line gaming firms, Mansion, have made a substantial donation.

The GHA is actively working with this in order to acquire further equipment.

I should add that the application forms for businesses in relation to the BEAT COVID measures have now been published.

The guidelines are now available too.These can be found online in the BEAT COVID section of the Gibraltar Government website.

Twenty three days ago, on 3 March, we confirmed our first case of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

The UK had confirmed its first case in York on 31 January and Spain its first case in the Canary Islands on the same day.This now seems a distant memory.

Hundreds of thousands of people all over the planet have contracted the virus. Thousands have died.But even more have recovered.

So there is always hope.There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

And so, we must battle against the virus as we have fought countless other battles in the past.

We must remain resolute and determined.

And we must follow official advice.Our own actions can make a difference. Our actions can save lives.

ADVICE REITERATED

1. Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts.

2. When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it.

3. Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds.

4. Do not visit anyone over 70.

5. If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home.

6. If you need medical advice call 111.

7. If you have any other question call 200 41818.

8. Stay home, Stay Alive.

