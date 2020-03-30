Where have all the other problems gone?

Where have all the problems gone, that is, all the problems with the exception of the coronavirus - which is the only problem!

Do you remember something called Brexit, thought of as the end of the world. Is this no longer the problem we thought it was.

Perhaps it was inflated out of all proportions, in the same way that other problems are.

Do you recall that a referendum was imminent, and so urgent? The list is endless and the answers are obvious, or were just immersed in what the world is meant to be.

Right now there is only one problem, a problem which does not seem to have a visible ending.

The problem created by THE problem is a state of mind that could be quite dangerous.

The public is bombarded from all directions with only one topic.

Everything stems from the coronavirus, so that nothing else seems to matter.

Perhaps that is what it is. If this was a conventional Third World War, the war would be what mattered most. While in another war you could see the flying bombs appearing from nowhere, in this war, as the Chief Minister put it, it is an invisible enemy that we have in front of us.

You don't know what it looks like, you don't see it coming.

Of course, we have to understand the seriousness of what we have in front of us, but having accepted that the situation is grave, and without forgetting that dimension, should we not endeavour to entertain our minds otherwise as well?

In this technological age, with the world at your fingertips, there is so much that is readily accessible and available.

Someone said to me that his mind was so blurred that he thought it was wrong to listen to his favourite music, for example. It is as if we all think we are attending a funeral, which is not the case.

So, while not forgetting the prime consideration of today's world, should we not sprinkle it with other matters to ensure that we do not end up developing other ailments that could reign supreme after the invisible warmonger leaves us in peace.

We must, and we will, carry on living!



30-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR