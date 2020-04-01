Spain records deadliest day with 849 coronavirus deaths

Lockdowns extended around the world as the global death toll soars past 38,000 and the number of confirmed infections surpasses 800,000 cases, with Europe and the US the worst hit. Here are the latest updates for March 31:

Spanish Army soldiers mount a tent to be used by hospital patients during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain on March 30, 2020.

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight, the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started, although the increase in percentage terms was slightly lower than in previous days, the health ministry said.

The death toll rose to 8,189 from 7,340, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 from 85,195. - TRTWorld

01-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR