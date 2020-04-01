Help for the vulnerable

I am emailing from the Animals in Need Foundation. I saw that the Panorama was being distributed to the senior citizen's blocks and i was wondering if it would be possible to include a notice about our organisation as we are able to help vulnerable people with dog walking or temporary fostering if preferable.

We just need to get the message out to the older community who may not use facebook.

The Animals in Need Foundation would like to reach out and help those who require it. We are offering temporary foster homes or day care for frontline workers and patients both in Spain and in Gibraltar. We are also able to offer dog walking to the over 70s who feel concerned about going outside. Please email info@ainf.gi or contact 54008557 (Alex) for more information.

Kind regards

Alex Bear

Animals In Need Foundation

