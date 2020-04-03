FEEDING THE FRONTLINE

We are delighted to announce the launch of the latest Gibraltar COVID-19 community driven initiative. During the past week, we have been asking the Chief Minister and the Minister for Health and Care, for guidance on what private business could be doing to support the frontline workers in the GHA.

The answer that came back to us was quite simply: “whatever the frontline needs”. And so we asked the Doctors and nurses themselves. Their overwhelming response was “Hot food please. We have no time to organise hot meals for ourselves, and we are exhausted”. Having secured the support of the Minister and the Management of the GHA, we will begin serving hot meals to over 120 Frontline Health Professionals at the GHA every day of the week for free, and for as long as this COVID-19 emergency lasts. We will be delivering meals to St Bernard’s Hospital and to the GHA’s Nightingale Field Hospital Facility as from 1pm on the 2nd April 2020. In order to achieve this objective, we have secured the services of a local caterer and are very generously supported by AQUAGIB who will be sponsoring all meals St Bernard’s Hospital. HASSANS will be sponsoring the Field Hospital, with more sponsors to be announced soon if the demand increases.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION.

03-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR