Britain's support for the Overseas Territories

The UK is procuring medical equipment and support for all the British Overseas Territories, said Minister for the Overseas Territories Baroness Sugg in the House of Lords.

Support and Protection

It came as a result of a question from Baroness Hooper who asked Her Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to include British Overseas Territories in the support and protection being offered to individuals and institutions within the UK for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replied Baroness Sugg: "The UK takes its responsibilities towards the Overseas Territories extremely seriously. The UK Government is procuring medical equipment and support for each Territory immediately and we will stand fully by the Overseas Territories in the long run as they deal with the impacts of the pandemic. "The UK is also leading with partners and allies to support an effective and co-ordinated global health response led by WHO and we are working closely with the Overseas Territories to ensure their needs are fully taken into account.

"As Minister for the Overseas Territories, I am in constant touch with them."

03-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR