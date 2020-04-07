University involved in COVID-19 research
The School of Postgraduate Medicine at the University of Gibraltar is dedicated to excellence in research.
Studies undertaken under the aegis of the School will benefit both Gibraltar as well the wider medical and healthcare-related community by ensuring practitioners have access to leading research that can inform their knowledge and support their professional practice and provision of a high standard of care.
The primary focus of the School will be on impactful academic research aimed at continuously improving the quality of medical, dental and clinical practice. The small size of Gibraltar and its community make it a perfect place to undertake cohort-based studies that have the potential to positively affect the lives of people globally.
