Guiding our children and students through this very difficult time in their lives

The GSD notes the statement by the Education Minister, Gilbert Licudi at the Covid 19 Press Conference on Saturday 4th April, where he confirmed that close to 6,000 of our children were not attending schools due the measures put in place by the Government to slow the pace of the virus and ultimately to save lives of our citizens.

We also note that the Minister confirmed that our children have access at home to structured learning routines prepared by the Department of Education.

We welcome any initiative that delivers education to our children during this very difficult time. The public health emergency impacts on and destabilises all aspects of life in Gibraltar particularly upon families who, for indeterminate amount of time, are required to stay at home to save lives. It is important as teachers, parents and guardians we sensitively and carefully guide our children and students each day through this very difficult moment in their lives.

Education and the delivery of programmes which allow for parents to provide a structured and daily routine are essential to our children now and when we exit the Covid19 emergency. The GSD will be writing to the Minister of Education to seek to understand in detail how the Department of Education will continue to support our teachers in rolling out programmes which are intended to keep our children actively engaged in learning during this time.

